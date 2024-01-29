16 Alstom Traxx electric locomotives to be delivered to Romania by 2026

Under a RON 767.51 ml worth of contract (VAT exclusive), which also provides for 20-year maintenance, Alstom Transportation Germany will deliver Romania by 2026 16 new electric locomotives capable of speeds of up to 200 km/h.

The 16 new 4-axle electric ERTMS-equipped locomotives are capable of traveling at maximum speeds between 160 km/h - 200 km/h and pull up to 16 passenger carriages, and are intended for rail passenger transport. The introduction of electric locomotives is aimed at increasing the efficiency of railway transport services, reducing pollution and increasing train speeds on the routes: Dej - Brasov - Bucharest - Constanta; Timisoara - Arad - Brasov - Bucharest - Constanta; Timisoara - Cluj - Iasi; Iasi/Suceava - Bucharest - Constanta, agerpres reports.

The president of the Railway Reform Authority Stefan Roseanu said that the object of the contract consists of the purchase of 16 electric locomotives intended for hauling passenger trains; the contract is partially financed under National Rehabilitation and Resilience Program.

The 16 locomotives, which will be used only on electrified routes, are intended to improve the performance of passenger rail services, especially in terms of economic efficiency and service reliability.