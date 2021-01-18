18 migrants caught at border with Hungary hidden in trucks to illegally leave country

At the end of last week, the border policemen from Arad and Bihor caught 18 migrants who tried to leave the country hidden in trucks transporting various types of goods, all of them asylum seekers in Romania.

A truck drove by a 51-year-old Bulgarian carrying dog food to Germany was checked at the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point (PTF).

"Following the specific risk analysis, the border police discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment, six people, two citizens of Pakistan origin and four citizens from Afghanistan, adults aged between 18 and 34. All six are asylum seekers in Romania," reads a press release sent by the Arad Border Police to AGERPRES on Monday.

At the same border crossing point, the law enforcement checked another 62-year-old Bulgarian driver, who was transporting alcoholic beverages to Germany. In this case, six migrants from Afghanistan, three children aged 15 to 16 and three adults aged between 21 and 23, asylum seekers in our country, were found in the trailer.

In Bihor, at the Bors II border crossing point, the border police checked another truck transporting metal pipes to Poland, driven by a Bulgarian citizen but registered in Turkey, finding six Afghans, a 23-year-old adult and five minors, aged between 15 and 17, hidden in the trailer.

In all cases, drivers risk being investigated for migrant trafficking and foreign travellers for attempting to cross the state border illegally.