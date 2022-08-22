18 students from tehcnical universities in Romania and abroad, at first summer school edition

A number of 18 students from some of the most important technical university education institutions in Romania and abroad are participating in the first edition of the Bootcamp STS summer school.

According to a press release from the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) sent to AGERPRES, the first edition of the Bootcamp STS summer school started on Monday, and the 18 students from universities with a technical profile in Romania and abroad visited the Operational Response Centre for Security Incidents (CORIS-STS) and Network Operations Centre (NOC-STS).

The IT&C experience for young people from the Bootcamp continues in Brasov county, where they will experience the latest technologies and deepen their knowledge in the field of telecommunications and information technology together with STS specialists, the quoted source mentions.

In the next five days, STS says, students will participate in various presentations, activities and practical workshops in the areas of IT systems and services, software development, cyber security, communications protection, INFOSEC and the protection of critical infrastructures, administration and configuration of voice-video-data networks, data centres and virtualisation platforms. Also, they will take part in applications to ensure secure communications in the field, with the help of special vehicles equipped with STS, in joint exercises with Salvamont Brasov, Agerpres.

"Each activity has the role of developing the technical skills learned by students in faculty, to support them in acquiring new skills and to experience practically how we ensure government communications and administer the most complex IT services used by public institutions in Romania," the release mentions.

The 18 students selected to participate in the STS Bootcamp attend the courses of the most important technical universities in Romania and abroad: the Politehnica University of Bucharest, the "Ferdinand I" Military Technical Academy, the "Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University of Iasi, the Politehnica University of Timisoara, the University of Pitesti, the "Babes-Bolyai" University of Cluj-Napoca, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, the University of Craiova and the University of Manchester, UK.