Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

182 patients with COVID-19 admitted to medical units, 9 deaths in past week

Agerpres
INSP

As many as 182 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, with 16 patients at the ICUs, the Ministry of Health informs on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 23 are minors, all being treated in wards.

In the week of February 26 - March 3, the National Institute of Public Health reported nine deaths: four men and five women, all the deceased patients had comorbidities, and three were vaccinated against COVID.

Until now, 68,903 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

To date, 3,527,677 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered. and, at the national level, 14,000,758 RT-PCR tests and 14,677,160 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.