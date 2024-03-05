182 patients with COVID-19 admitted to medical units, 9 deaths in past week

As many as 182 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, with 16 patients at the ICUs, the Ministry of Health informs on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 23 are minors, all being treated in wards.

In the week of February 26 - March 3, the National Institute of Public Health reported nine deaths: four men and five women, all the deceased patients had comorbidities, and three were vaccinated against COVID.

Until now, 68,903 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

To date, 3,527,677 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered. and, at the national level, 14,000,758 RT-PCR tests and 14,677,160 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.