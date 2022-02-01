18,871,088 citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register by January end

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that the total number of citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register on January 31 is 18,871,088, by 3,964 fewer than at the end of December last year, when there were 18,875,052 Romanian voters registered, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release on Tuesday, AEP also says that from the total of Romanian voters that appear in the Electoral Register, 18,104,552 have their residence or home in the country, and 766,536 are living abroad and possess CRDS (Foreign Residence Romanian Citizen) passports.According to Law no. 208/2015, the Electoral Register is a national information system for the registration and actualization of the identification data of Romanian citizens holding a right to vote and the information regarding their allotment by constituency and polling station. The Electoral Register is structured in counties, cities, towns, communes, for Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in Romania. The persons authorized to conduct operations in the Electoral Register containing Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in Romania are mayors or persons designated by mayors, by order, in compliance with the law, the quoted source also says.