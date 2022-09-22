19 migrants caught hiding in trucks at Hungarian border

The western Arad border police caught 19 migrants who tried, in the last 24 hours, to leave the country illegally, hidden in three trucks transporting goods to various European countries.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, in two trucks driven by Romanian citizens, 13 migrants from Nepal, aged between 23 and 38, were discovered. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting platform machines, refrigerators and refrigeration units, respectively, for commercial companies in Germany and France.

Also, at Nadlac I, a Bulgarian truck driver alerted the authorities, suspecting that migrants were hiding in the trailer.

"The border policeman who was exercising his specific duties was informed by a Bulgarian citizen, the driver of the road assembly consisting of a tractor registered in Bulgaria and a semi-trailer registered in Denmark, which was transporting electronics for a company in Denmark, about the fact that in while he was in a parking lot located near the town of Nadlac, taking a break, he heard noises in the semi-trailer. During the checks, the border police officers discovered six people in the semi-trailer, hidden among the transported goods," the Arad Border Police said.

During the research, it was established that the six clandestine travelers are from Afghanistan and Bangladesh, asylum seekers in our country.AGERPRES