21 Decembrie 1989 Association, recognized as a public utility association

The 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized as a public utility association, Mihai Constantin, Government spokesperson, declared on Thursday.

"We are on the 21st of December and I think it is auspicious, through a government decision adopted today, 21 Decembrie 1989 Association was recognized as a public utility association. With all the benefits provided by the law from this recognition," declared Mihai Constantin in a press conference at Victoria Palace, on Thursday, agerpres reports.

"In order to fulfill the proposed objectives, the 21 December 1989 Association has carried out a continuous activity for over 33 years, it has proven that it has a heritage, logistics, members and employees, corresponding to the fulfillment of the proposed purpose, it proves the existence of collaboration contracts and partnerships with public institutions or other associations or foundations from the country and abroad. The 21 Decembrie 1989 Association has an unlimited duration of operation and has as its main activity objectives: the defense of human rights, the development and maintenance of the democratic spirit in the minds of the members of Romanian society as a whole and militates permanently for the respect of human rights and freedoms and for the honoring of the martyr-heroes who gave their lives and/or suffered during the Romanian Revolution of December 1989," it is shown in the explanatory note of the draft decision.