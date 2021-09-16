30 Turkish migrants who entered country illegally, found staying in boarding houses

Arad police caught 30 Turkish migrants who allegedly entered the country illegally through Serbia, and were accommodated in Arad and in the neighboring town of Vladimirescu, in several boarding houses, agerpres reports.

The police checked the respective houses following some information and found 27 Turks accommodated in Vladimirescu and three in Arad, "all those in question having entered the Romanian territory through Serbia."

"Following the verifications carried out in the databases of the General Inspectorate for Immigration and the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, it turned out that they were not listed as having legally entered Romania," the Arad County Police Inspectorate informed on Thursday.The police have drawn up an investigation file for fraudulent crossing the state border, the 30 migrants being taken over by the Territorial Service of the Arad Border Police for further investigations.