3.1-magnitude earthquake in Vrancea County, Wednesday morning

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Wednesday morning at 06:22hrs, EEST, in the Vrancea seismic zone, eastern Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 108 kilometers near the following cities: 80 km east of Brasov, 95 km south of Bacau, 98 km northeast of Ploiesti, 114 km west of Galati, 117 km northwest of Braila and 149 km north of Bucharest.

The most powerful earthquake this year occurred on January 16, 2022 and had a magnitude of 4.4, while last year an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was recorded on May 26.

