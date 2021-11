31 towns, cities report at least six cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 population

The 14-day COVID-19 cumulative reporting rate in Romania is greater than or equal to six per 1,000 population in 31 towns or cities, down from the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, said on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, the rate exceeds 10 per 1,000 population only in the town of Marghita, Bihor County.