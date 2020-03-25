34 doctors, 49 nurses and orderlies from Suceava County Hospital, confirmed with COVID-19

A number of 34 doctors from the Suceava County Hospital have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

"In what regards the medical staff, the healthcare unit has 1,300 persons employed, medical and auxiliary staff. Of the 233 doctors of the healthcare unit, 34 are confirmed positive for COVID-19. They are admitted to the Suceava Infectious Disease Hospital, the rest are in isolation for 14 days at home," a release sent to AGERPRES mentions.

Furthermore, according to the quoted source, 49 nurses and orderlies confirmed with COVID-19 of the County Hospital are admitted to the Suceava Infectious Disease Hospital.

"The Health Ministry (MS) team decided that, after disinfection, the Suceava County Clinical Hospital become a medical unit that treats cases infected with the novel coronavirus. The Health Ministry allotted 5 million lei to continue investments and fitting of the new hospital in Falticeni. Furthermore, MS has allotted for the Suceava Public Health Directorate 750,000 lei to acquire a system of molecular detection (Real Time PCR)," the Ministry informs.