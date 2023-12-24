35 actions to dismantle criminal groups specialized in human and drug trafficking, December 8-12 (IGPR)

Police officers with the organized crime units, together with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, carried out, December 8-21, as many as 35 operational actions aimed at dismantling criminal groups specializing in human trafficking and migrant smuggling, cybercrime, drug trafficking and illicit drug consumption.

According to a press release issued by the Inspectorate General of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, 185 house searches were carried out as part of these operational actions, and investigative activities were carried out to prove the criminal activities of over 94 people.

Within the framework of the criminal cases, 61 detention orders, 35 preventive arrest warrants and one house arrest warrant were issued.

In addition, 18 persons were placed under judicial control.

As a result of the activities, approximately 15 kilograms of cannabis, 3.7 kilograms of other drugs, 43 grams and 13 doses of cocaine, 4 cannabis plants, 9,440 various tablets, 6 grinders, 17 scales, 9,010,000 cigarettes and 900 litres of alcohol were discovered and seized.

A car, 155 mobile phones, 27 laptops, 38 SIM cards, 113 storage media, three non-lethal weapons, one lethal weapon, 116 pieces of ammunition, 1,819,485 lei, 83,230 euros, 4,280 pounds and 4,000 other currencies (expressed in RON) were also seized.