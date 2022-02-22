597 Omicron cases in February 14-20 week

The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Tuesday, that in the February 14-20 week, 597 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, Agerpres reports.

Until February 20, 2,519 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which 226 showed the sub-variant BA.2 (9%), mentions the INSP in the informative bulletin regarding COVID-19 cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.Furthermore, until February 20, 5,947 COVID cases with the Delta variant were confirmed, of which one in the February 14 - 20 week. Until the current time, of the 5,947 cases with Delta variant, 93 showed the sub-variant AY.4.2 (1.6%).Also in this interval, 10,830 sequencing processes were reported to INSP - the National Center for Oversight and Control of Transmissible Diseases (CNSCBT), of which 599 in the past week.Up to now, 10,222 cases with variants of SARS-CoV-2 that raise concern have been confirmed, of which 5,947 - Delta and 2,519 - Omicron.The confirmation rate with variants of concern has been 94%, until February 20.