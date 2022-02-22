 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

597 Omicron cases in February 14-20 week

Sky News
Omicron Covid

The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Tuesday, that in the February 14-20 week, 597 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, Agerpres reports.

Until February 20, 2,519 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, of which 226 showed the sub-variant BA.2 (9%), mentions the INSP in the informative bulletin regarding COVID-19 cases confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

Furthermore, until February 20, 5,947 COVID cases with the Delta variant were confirmed, of which one in the February 14 - 20 week. Until the current time, of the 5,947 cases with Delta variant, 93 showed the sub-variant AY.4.2 (1.6%).

Also in this interval, 10,830 sequencing processes were reported to INSP - the National Center for Oversight and Control of Transmissible Diseases (CNSCBT), of which 599 in the past week.

Up to now, 10,222 cases with variants of SARS-CoV-2 that raise concern have been confirmed, of which 5,947 - Delta and 2,519 - Omicron.

The confirmation rate with variants of concern has been 94%, until February 20.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.