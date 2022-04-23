 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

87,208 persons cross into Romania on Friday, of whom 6,743 Ukrainian citizens

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Friday, at national level, 87,208 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 6,743 Ukrainian citizens (down by 11.3% compared to the previous day).

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, 3,474 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine (down by 9.6%), while 1,004 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine (down by 24.7%).

Since the onset of the crisis in the neighboring country and until Friday, in the 24-hour inyterval, at national level, 773,355 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.