87,208 persons cross into Romania on Friday, of whom 6,743 Ukrainian citizens

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Friday, at national level, 87,208 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 6,743 Ukrainian citizens (down by 11.3% compared to the previous day).

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, 3,474 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine (down by 9.6%), while 1,004 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine (down by 24.7%).

Since the onset of the crisis in the neighboring country and until Friday, in the 24-hour inyterval, at national level, 773,355 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.