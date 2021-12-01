89 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, 10 prior to reporting period

As many as 89 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (47 men and 42 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, including ten earlier fatalities, taking the country's death toll to 56,618, shows data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomita, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timis, Vaslui, Valcea, and in Bucharest City, agerpres reports.

The previously unaccounted fatalities occurred in the counties of Arad, Neamt and Valcea, seven in October and three in November 2021.Of the 89 deaths, two were in the 30 - 39 years age range, three in the 40 - 49 years age range, six in the 50 - 59 age range, 17 in the 60 - 69 age range, 30 in the 70 - 79 years age range, and 31 in the 80+ age group.As many as 85 of the recorded deaths were in patients with underlying conditions, and four deaths had no pre-existing conditions.Out of the 89 Covid fatalities, 76 were unvaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. The vaccinated fatalities were aged between 50 and 80+. All the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities.