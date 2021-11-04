8,971 new cases of COVID-19 in over 58,000 tests done in past 24 hours

As many as 8,971 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, in over 58,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

As of Thursday, 1,685,264 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, of which 8,910 are reinfected patients, tested positive for a period longer than 180 days after the first infection. According to GCS, 1,453,774 patients were declared cured.

At the national level, up to this date, 10,380,985 RT-PCR tests and 4,595,565 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 20,020 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,200 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,820 on request) and 38,369 rapid antigen tests.