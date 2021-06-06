90 deaths reported due to COVID; 82 prior to past 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 90 deaths were reported (49 men and 41 women) in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, yet 82 of the reported deaths are from last year and the beginning of this year, and were introduced in the database by the Public Health Directorates in the country upon the request of the Health Ministry, following checks, agerpres reports.

The deceased patients were admitted to hospitals in the counties of Arges, Arad, Bihor, Constanta, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu and Valcea.

Regarding prior deaths, the GCS mentions that two cases are from July 2020, 7 from August 2020, 13 from September 20202, 14 from October 2020, 27 from November 2020, 13 from December 2020, 1 from January 2021, 2 from February 2021, 1 from March 2021 and 2 from April 2021, in the counties of Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt and Valcea.According to the quoted source of the 90 deaths, one occurred in the 30-39 years old age category, 2 in the 40-49 years old category, 9 in the 50-59 years old category, 24 in the 60-69 years old category, 24 in the 70-79 years old category and 30 in the over 80 years old age category.All the deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities.In total, 30,815 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19 have deceased.