94.2 pct attendance at first test of National Assessment exam

Attendance at the Romanian Language and Literature test within the National Assessment exam, which took place on Tuesday, was 94.2 percent, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu told a press conference.

"Until this hour, we registered the attendance of 123,563 students out of the total of the 131,177 enrolled for the National Assessment examination, the Romanian Language and Literature test. The percentage is 94.2, higher than that of the students who attended last year, 93.1 percent. Practically, 7,616 students enrolled in the National Assessment examination failed to turn up," said Cimpeanu.

According to him, a candidate was eliminated from the exam in Bucharest.

"In Bucharest, out of 12,006 students there were 190 absentees and unfortunately there was one [student] expelled from the exam. The only case of elimination from the exam was that of the student in Bucharest," the minister said.