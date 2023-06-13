About 600 Romanian, NATO soldiers participating in Dacian Strike 23 multinational exercise.

Approximately 600 Romanian and NATO soldiers are taking part, June 12-16, in the "Dacian Strike 23" (DAST23) multinational exercise conducted at the Smardan Secondary Combat Training Centre, Galati County, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Used in the preparation of DAST23 - an exercise planned and led by the NATO Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast - are mainly the capabilities of the Multinational Brigade South-East, the 1st Brigade Combat Team (USA), the 10th Mountain Division (USA ), the NATO Battle Group in Romania, the Military Intelligence Brigade and the 52nd LAROM Battalion.

Also involved are forces and equipment of the Romanian Air Force (IAR 99 Falcon, IAR 330 Puma Socat and IAR 330 in MEDEVAC configuration), the Italian Air Force (Eurofighter Typhoon EF2000), and the Novo Selo/Bulgaria Training Range and NATO Battle Group in Bulgaria.

DAST23 is part of the "Dacian Strike" series of exercises, the first in 2023.

It is a joint command exercise with troops deployed in the field to train and validate the joint combat management team of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast to control the air and ground combat zone under its authority by integrating all combat elements and structures from its composition.