Additional telephone line for Romanians abroad affected by Blue Air flight cancellations

MAE

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has announced having opened an additional telephone line for Romanian citizens abroad affected by the recent cancellation of Blue Air flights, where they can notify their situation and request support for repatriation.

Thus, Romanians stuck abroad due to the mentioned situation can request assistance by dialling 004 021 4311869. This is an additional alternative to the contacts already announced on Wednesday, which are are still in force, namely the telephone number 004 0751084537 and the callcenter@mae.ro email address, told Agerpres.

Likewise, the Romanian citizens can directly contact the nearest diplomatic mission or consular office, including by calling the consular emergency telephone numbers.

MAE recommends, in the case of groups of tourists, that only one person contacts the consular staff and share the information with the other members of the group.

