AFM approves 691 cases for Rabla Classic Program on Tuesday

The Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) published, following the meeting of the approval committee on Tuesday, new lists with the approved files within the Rabla Classic and Rabla Plus Programs.

Thus, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 691 files were approved for the "Rabla Classic Program", for 1,160 vehicles and 42 motorcycles, worth over 17.67 million RON. Also, 3 appeals were approved for 20 vehicles, in the amount of 297,500 RON.

Within the "Rabla Plus Program" a new list was published containing eight accepted cases, for 11 eco-tickets, worth 627,000 RON. At the same time, 12 appeals submitted by legal entities under private law were approved, for 16 eco-tickets, in the amount of 856,500 RON and two appeals submitted by legal entities under public law, for 11 eco-tickets, in the amount of 1.32 million RON.

In this year's edition, the programs come with a series of changes. Regarding the Rabla Classic Program, the scrapping premium has been increased to 7,000 RON, respectively 10,000 RON in the case of surrendering two used vehicles. The scrapping premium is granted for the new vehicle, excluding motorcycles, whose propulsion system generates a maximum of 155 g CO2/km in the WLTP system.

Ecobonuses with values between 1,500 RON and 3,000 RON can be added to the cancellation premium.

Within the Rabla Plus Program, the applicant benefits from an eco-ticket when purchasing a new vehicle in exchange for handing over at least one used vehicle for scrapping. A maximum of two used vehicles can be handed over for scrapping.

The amount of the financing is: 51,000 RON for a new purely electric vehicle or a new vehicle with a hydrogen fuel cell and 26,000 RON for a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, excluding the motorcycle, which generates a maximum of 80 g CO2/km in the WLTP system, in exchange for scrapping a used vehicle; 54,000 RON for a new purely electric vehicle or a new vehicle with a hydrogen fuel cell and 29,000 RON for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which generates a maximum of 80 g CO2/km in the WLTP system, for the purchase of a new vehicle, in exchange for scrapping two used vehicles; for each used vehicle older than 15 years and/or which has a Euro 3 or lower pollution standard that has been scrapped, an ecobonus of 1,500 RON is added.

The eco-ticket is granted for the purchase of an electric vehicle whose value does not exceed the sum of 75,000 euros, including VAT.