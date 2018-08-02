African swine fever spreads to 98 localities in eight counties, 61,594 pigs culled

African swine fever has spread to 98 localities in eight counties, with a total of 545 outbreaks confirmed, but in the south-eastern area of Romania, the evolution of the disease is extremely aggressive, according to data released on Friday by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

"Since the date confirming the presence of African swine fever in our country, for the first time, on July 31, 2017, in the Satu-Mare County, it has been noted that in the northern part of Romania the disease is slowly evolving, being even stationary, confirmed in 14 localities in the Satu-Mare, Salaj and Bihor counties but the evolution of the disease is aggressive in the south-eastern area of Romania. The disease was confirmed in 84 localities in the counties of Tulcea, Constanta, Braila, Ialomita and Galati. As many as 11,772 pigs in domestic households were culled and 49,647 pigs in 3 commercial farms until August 2, 2018. The culling activity in two commercial farms [owned by Carniprod] was completed and the first disinfection was carried out. In the third unit [Pigcom in Tulcea County] the culling of pigs has been started. Also 20 boars were affected," the ANSVSA says.To this date, 61,594 pigs from the farms and households of the population have been killed, and the compensation paid to date amounted to 148,140 lei."The evolution of the disease is constantly monitored through clinical and laboratory exams, and the existing situation is analyzed on a daily basis and measures are taken based on circumstances. The actions of the authorities are conjugated and taken to effectively manage outbreaks of disease in order to liquidate them as quickly as possible and prevent the spread of the disease," the ANSVSA representatives said.Outbreaks of African swine fever have been active in Romania since August 2017, but their numbers soared in June this year, after the first suspicions of the disease were confirmed in the localities on the Chilia stretch of the Danube.