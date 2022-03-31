Agricultural production up in grains, oily plants, grain legumes, in 2021

The agricultural production increased in 2021 compared to the previous year, in grains, oily plants and grain legumes, and decreased in potatoes and vegetables, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The area cultivated last year decreased for grains, grain legumes, potatoes, vegetables and increased for oily plants.

Thus, the area cultivated with grains decreased by 1.2pct, while the production increased by 49.8pct, compared to the previous year, mainly due to the yields per hectare (average production per hectare). The area cultivated with corn in 2021 represented 47.3pct of the area cultivated with grains, and the one cultivated with wheat 41.1pct. the grains production increased mainly due to a 61.5pct increase in wheat production, which accounted for a 38pct share in grains production.

For grain legumes, production increased by 37.7pct compared to the previous year, mainly due to the increase in yield per hectare.

In the case of oily plants, production increased by 40.2pct and cultivated area by 1pct. There was an increase in production of rapeseed (+ 73.5pct), sunflower (+ 32.7pct) and soybeans (+ 7.8pct).

For potatoes, the cultivated area decreased by 14.3pct and the production by 13.9pct. Vegetable production decreased by 1.2pct due to the decrease in cultivated area.

In 2021, grape production increased by 6.3pct, as a result of the increase in yield per hectare (+ 7.6pct), compared to the previous year, and the cultivated area decreased by 1.2pct. Fruit production in orchards increased by 11pct compared to the previous year, due to the increase in yields per hectare but also of the cultivated areas.

Compared to some member states of the European Union, in 2021, in terms of corn and sunflower, Romania ranked first, both in terms of the cultivated area and production. In wheat, Romania ranked fourth in terms of the cultivated area and production after France, Germany and Poland. In potatoes, Romania ranked sixth in cultivated area after Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and eighth in production after Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Spain, Agerpres informs.