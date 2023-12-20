Agriculture agency employees to have equal pay as of January 2024

The salaries for the employees of the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) will be equalised starting January 2024, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) informed on Wednesday.

"After a week of protests by the APIA National Trade Union, part of the Agrostar Federation affiliated to the BNS, but also following negotiations held by union representatives from the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA), Prime Minister of Romania Ion Marcel Ciolacu, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Florin Ionut Barbu, have accepted their demand for equalisation of salaries for APIA employees starting January 2024," says BNS.

APIA employees started protests last week, dissatisfied with the salary situation. The officials accused that, although they are very successful, with an absorption rate of European funds of over 96% every year, and the workload is very high, their salaries have remained at the level of 2015.

Moreover, they consider that they are in a situation of discrimination, as APIA is the only Agency in MADR that is on the territorial grid, the National Federation of APIA Trade Unions had recently revealed.