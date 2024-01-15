AgriMin and representatives of associations in plant sector approve 13 requests from farmers

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, and the representatives of the associations in the vegetable sector agreed on Monday to 13 requests from the farmers, after more than three hours of negotiations, told Agerpres.

Among them are the emergency granting of Agency for Payments and Interventions in Agriculture (APIA) payments, the compensation of losses suffered by Romanian farmers affected by imports from Ukraine, the granting of loans with subsidized interest, the payment of a support of 100 euros/ha for crops established in the autumn of 2022 under Ukraine and updating the value of state aid regarding the reimbursement of excise duty on diesel fuel purchased and used in agriculture.

On Monday morning, the Alliance had warned that it would urgently initiate steps to organize an authorized protest at the national level if the Ministry of Agriculture does not resolve the organization's claims.