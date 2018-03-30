AgriMin Daea: Common Agricultural Policy is no accounting act, but concept subordinated to human existence

The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is not an accounting act, but a concept subordinated to human existence, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told a debate on Friday organised by the European Institute of Romania on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy in the context of the new multiannual financial framework.

"This is an extremely important topic that originates in the very human existence, because the Agricultural Policy is not an accounting act. It is a concept that is subordinated to human existence, or at least that is how it should be thought, built and applied. That is why ever since my first day in office at the Ministry of Agriculture I have considered it necessary for us to deal with this area and to place it in a concept conceived by knowledge and the possibility of implementation, taking into account the decisions made at the level of the European Union. Romania has a second historical chance. The first came with the 2014-2020 decision; now, as a full-fledged state, it builds together with the other states the post 2020 period," said Daea.He noted that as far as the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy goes, Romania is interested in direct payments being kept at the same level and, in terms of subsidiarity, does not support co-financing.Attending the event, Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stressed that Romania will hold the presidency of the institution representing the interests of the member states, namely of the Council of the European Union.Against this background, the Common Agricultural Policy is the main topic of interest for the Ministry of Agriculture in the first half of 2019, which implies a complex process of preparation."During the presidency, the Ministry of Agriculture will coordinate 29 working groups, manage 58 chairs and deputy chairs, plus a large number of file coordinators and experts, and it has proposed that a significant number of meetings, including a meeting of the agriculture council, the informal council meeting, be organised in Romania to discuss the Common Agricultural Policy and to express our point of view. We are talking about seven important meetings during the six months that we try to present what our vision means," Negrescu said.About the next multiannual financial framework, Negrescu said that on April 18 the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Council will unveil a series of preparatory documents, the council's point of view, and on May 2 the European Commission will launch a legislative proposal and the start of official negotiations. "Romania is currently ready to react to both documents," added Negrescu.

