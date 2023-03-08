AgriMin Daea says all products entering Romania are safe for human consumption

The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, stated on Wednesday that all products entering the country, including those from Ukraine, are checked by the state institutions in customs, and they do not represent a danger for human consumption or animals.

He was asked about the import from Ukraine of a quantity of 6,290 tons of rape seeds, for which it was found after laboratory analyzes that they were genetically modified.

"The National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) is the state authority that oversees the quality of products entering Romania. You know very well that only products that have, on the one hand, documents and, on the other part, they have an identity," explained the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea.

At the same time, in order to increase the degree of monitoring and ensure traceability of grain shipments from third countries, starting from November 2022, ANSVSA created the premises for tracking them in the TRACES NT platform (a platform developed by the European Commission for monitoring grain shipments animal and non-animal products and living stock from third countries).

"Until this date, no alert notifications regarding risks associated with cereals for human or animal consumption, originating from Ukraine, have been sent through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (SRAAF, which operates at the European level), in any member state," said the ANSVSA. AGERPRES