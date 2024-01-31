AgriMin: We agreed to extend capping markups by 60 days

The government adopted a 60-day extension to capping markups on staple foods and amended the list of products in question, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, adding that there butter and traditional jam were added to the list, while margarine, cake, tomato juice, yeast, rice and minced meat were removed

According to him, the new piece of legislation includes some changes to the list of products that are subject to limited markups.

"Thus, for some products on the list, capping is lifted. I am referring to margarine, cake, tomato juice, yeast, rice and minced meat. They are products that were included before the winter holidays, precisely because during that period their consumption is higher. Also, there are products which prices are found to have stabilised," he added.

Barbu explained that two other products were included in the list, namely butter and traditional jam, because he found that the final price of these foods is significantly higher than their factory-gate prices.

He added that he will start a price verification mechanism together with traders and processors to make sure in the long run that there will be no more price gauging.

The list of agricultural produce and food products on which markups is capped for another two months includes the following: simple white bread; cow's milk for consumption; cow's milk telemea cheese; plain yogurt from cow's milk; white wheat flour "000"; cornbread; M-size chicken eggs; sunflower oil ; fresh chicken meat; fresh pork meat; fresh vegetables in bulk (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, Bianca bell peppers and capsicums, garlic); fresh fruit in bulk (red and golden apples, plums, pears, table grapes); fresh white potatoes in bulk; icing sugar; sour cream ; butter; jam