Air Canada Rouge inaugurates service to Bucharest from Montreal and Toronto

Air Canada Rouge inaugurated on Friday the Montreal - Bucharest route, with the AC 1928 flight touching down on the Bucharest 'Henri Coanda' International Airport at 09:55, after a nine-hour trip.

The Air Canada Rouge seasonal Bucharest service from Montreal is twice weekly, with flights to Montreal scheduled Tuesday and Friday, departing from Bucharest at 13:45 and landing at 16:20 local time. The flights from Montreal are scheduled Monday and Thursday at 18:00 hrs, and are due to arrive in Bucharest at 09:55.The complementary twice weekly Toronto-Bucharest service is as follows: departures to Toronto are Wednesday and Sunday at 13:45 and arrival time is 17:00. The trip back is Tuesday and Saturday at 17:30, with 09:55 arrival time in Bucharest.Air Canada Rouge will operate these flights until October 5, 2018.Spokesperson of the National Company Bucharest Airports Valentin Iordache told AGERPRES the departure hours are beneficial to the 'Henri Coanda' airport because they are outside peak hours and that the flights are expected to also collect passengers from the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria or Ukraine.