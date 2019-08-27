ALDE's Tariceanu: New budget rectification to surface problems

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that the state budget was closed at the August rectification "by miraculous solutions", and a new rectification will take place in November, which "will surface the problems ignored".

"I said that the budget rectification was unrealistic, I said before the rectification and I remain consistent with what I said then. At that rectification I drew the attention of the PSD colleagues that a political mistake was being made, first of all. You cannot give 500 millions lei to intelligence services and cut from healthcare, education, research, infrastructure, etc. Eventually, there was no cut in healthcare, but the budget did not close with 9 billion (...). Through some miraculous solutions, in which I do not believe, the budget was closed. But it was not actually closed. In November, a budgetary rectification needs to be done, which will reveal exactly the problems that now have been ignored," Tariceanu told Parliament.He explained that ALDE would not block the budget rectification, because "only in Parliament, the ordinance debate can be modified"."Until then it will produce its effects. Unfortunately, the issue of this year's budget and of next year is a very serious one and we do not understand, handle it like this. (...) In February, when the budget was voted, we pointed out that the budget is unrealistic and (...) our partners have given us assurances that everything will be fine. (...) Money was given everywhere and the receipts have not been enough," added Tariceanu.

