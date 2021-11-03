Alexandru Dosoftei, in re-qualifiers at U23 United World Wrestling Championship

Vasile Alexandru Dosoftei will go on into the re-qualifiers for the Greco-Roman Wrestling, 67 kg category, at the U23 United World Championship in Belgrade.

Dosoftei emerged in the preliminaries in front of Bulgarian Ivo Krasimirov Iliev, but lost during the eighths the match against Azeri Hasrat Jafarov, and will face off Mexican Diego Alberto Martinez de Leija during the first qualifier tour.

For the 60 kg. category Razvan Arnaut won in front of Polish Olivier Tomasz Skrzypczak, but was defeated during the quarters by Georgian Pridon Abuladze.

Romania will be represented in the female event, expected to debut on Wednesday, by Stefania Claudia Priceputu (50 kg. category), Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg. category), Maria Larisa Nitu (72 kg category), Diana Elena Vlasceanu (76 kg category).