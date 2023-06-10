All baptised Christians are responsible for preaching the Gospel, West-Southern Europe Romanian hierarchs exhort

The mandate to disseminate the Gospel to the entire world is every Christian’s responsibility, not just of ordained clergy, the Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of Western and Southern Europe urged.

In a pastoral letter issued for the feast of Pentecost, the group of six Romanian hierarchs, headed by His Metropolitan Iosif of Western and Southern Europe, call upon the faithful to be aware of the work of the Spirit within them, to deepen their connection with Christ, and to share this gift with the world.

Recalling that the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles, the hierarchs write, “Therefore, the mission of preaching the Gospel is a mission specific to the ordained clergy, bishops and priests.”

But at the same time, “this responsibility is, in a certain way, also borne by all the baptised.” And indeed, it was not only the Apostles who helped spread the Gospel throughout the world, but also the Mother of God, the Myrrh-Bearing Women, and many others.

The work of the Holy Spirit has always been directed towards converting the nations, “but the work of the Holy Spirit is also with those within the Church, the baptised, bearers in the world of the work of the Spirit that dwells in them.”

“The baptised person sees and feels strength and boldness that doesn’t come naturally. Every baptised Christian is guided by the Holy Spirit towards a unique experience of fellowship with Christ, Risen from the dead. From now on, he can’t but share with others this inner wealth, which gives meaning to life,” the hierarchs continue.

From the Church’s earliest days, Christians bore witness to the Risen Christ either through preaching or through their Christian way of life, marked by sacrificial love.

“In the same way, we too cannot fail to see the work of the Holy Spirit manifested in the world and the Church,” the statement continues.

“With all the difficulties we encounter in our age, both the older and the younger, we have the conviction that the Lord is at the ship’s helm and never abandons us, taking us all to the peaceful harbour of the Kingdom of Heaven.”

The Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of Western and Southern Europe, led by Metropolitan Iosif, also includes Bishops Siluan of Italy and Timotei of Spain and Portugal, Assistant Bishops Marc of Neamț (Archdiocese of Western Europe), Atanasie of Bogdania (Diocese of Italy) and Teofil of Iberia (Diocese of Spain and Portugal).