All counties and the Capital - in green scenario

Bucharest and Cluj County have come out from the yellow scenario of SARS-CoV-2 infections and are in the green scenario, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

Thus, the Capital and all the counties are in the green scenario.

In Bucharest, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 1.49 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from 1.59, as recorded on Monday, in Cluj County - 1.46 cases per thousand inhabitants compared to Monday - 1.54.

The other 40 counties are also in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Gorj - 0.24, Suceava - 0.30 and Maramures - 0.35.

According to GCS, the areas with tmost newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 126, Cluj - 54, Constanta - 50, Bihor - 50.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 6, Calarasi - 8, Ialomita - 8, Tulcea - 8, Olt - 9, Covasna - 9.

In the last 24 hours, 1,156 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported in Romania, reports agerpres.