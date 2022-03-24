Almost 100 Ukrainian arhitects, designers announce their intention to work for Romanian companies

More than 90 Ukrainian architects and designers have announced their intention to work for Romanian companies, by filling in an online form, Agerpres reports.

They responded to a move initiated by the Cluj-based architect Vlad Negru and popularized by the Romanian Order of Architects. Thus, Ukrainian architects looking for a job, as well as the architectural offices that intend to hire them, are invited to fill in online forms."Among the hundreds of thousands of adult refugees who have fled Ukraine, fleeing the war, are architects who need our support during this very difficult time. We invite you all to lend a helping hand through two tools developed by architect Vlad Negru, via Trans Form in Cluj. (...) These instruments are very useful because they bring together the Ukrainian architects in search for a job and also the architecture companies that want to hire," says the announcement.Architect Ioan-Razvan Molie, managing director of a Bucharest company, says that he has taken steps to hire Ukrainian refugee architects in Romania, both through the platform promoted by OAR, and also through the special section for refugees on E-jobs.In the registration form for architects, the vast majority of candidates have announced their intention to work remotely, but there are also some who can work in Romania. Among the languages they speak there are mainly English or Russian, but also German, Romanian, French or Spanish.Seven companies said they want to hire a total of nine architects, in Bucharest, Cluj, Oradea, Miercurea Ciuc, Alba Iulia, Baia Mare or Arad.