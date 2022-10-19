Almost 4.791 million pensioners with average pension of 1,735 RON, end-September 2022

A number of 4,790,807 pensioners were registered in September 2022 in Romania, and the average pension was 1,735 RON (1 euro=4.9357 RON), according to data centralized by the National House of Public Pension (CNPP).

Of these, 706,529 had periods of working in agriculture, the average pension being 507 RON, told Agerpres.

Out of the total number of retirees in the public pension system, the number of those who retired at the age limit was 3,822,198 people, of whom 2,201,804 women, while the average pension was 1,932 RON.

In September 2022, 8,546 retirees received an early retirement pension (2,470 RON, average pension), 92,219 people received partial early retirement pension (1,791 RON average pension) and 400,116 people (average pension 788 RON), of whom 44,486 people for the first disability degree (674 RON, average pension).

In the same month, the survivor's pension was granted to a number of 467,573 people (908 RON average pension), while 155 pensioners received social aid (419 RON on average).