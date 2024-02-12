Almost twice as many deaths registered in December 2023 as against number of live births

The natural growth in Romania remained negative (-10,486) in December 2023, the number of deaths being almost double the number of live births, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the last month of 2023, 11,431 babies were born, down 539 (-4.5%) from November 2023. The number of deaths registered in December 2023 was 21,917 (11,477 males and 10,440 females), up by 2,077 deaths from the previous month, representing an increase of 10.5% (+9.9% males and +11.1% females).

The number of deaths among children under 1 year of age recorded in December 2023 was 81, an increase of 16 compared to November 2023.

In this context, the natural growth remained negative (-10,486) in December 2023, the number of deaths being 1.9 times higher than the number of live births.

According to INS data, in the last month of last year, 41.7% (9,142 deaths) of the total number of deaths were among people aged 80 and over, 24.9% (5,467 deaths) among people aged 70-79 and 18.4%, representing 4,026 deaths, among people aged 60-69. At the other end of the scale, the fewest deaths were in the age groups 0-4 years (98 deaths), 5-19 years (64 deaths) and 20-29 years (95 deaths).

According to the main cause of death, in December 2023, as in the previous month, most deaths were due to diseases of the circulatory system (12,007 persons, representing 54.8%), tumours (4,028 persons, representing 18.4%) and diseases of the respiratory system (1,934 persons, representing 8.8%).

In terms of marriage and divorce, in December 2023, 4,670 marriages were registered at civil status offices, down by 1,125 (-19.4%) compared to November 2023. The number of divorces pronounced by final court decisions and by agreement of the spouses (by administrative or notarial procedure) was 1,723, down by 135 (-7.3%).