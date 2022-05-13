 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ana Bogdan qualifies for semifinal of WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, in Paris

Getty Images
Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified on Friday for the semifinal of the 92,742-euro WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, after defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres reports.

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, world No. 95) obtained a clear victory, in an hour and 33 minutes, after 5-1 in the second set.

Ana Bogdan bested Frech (24 years old, world No. 87) during their prior encounter, in 2018, during the qualifiers in Montreal, 6-3, 4-1 (Frech forfeited).

Frech is the second Polish player that lost to Ana Bogdan during the event in Paris, after winning against Magda Linette, No. 2 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Ana Bogdan ensured a cheque worth 4,848 euors and 57 WTA points.

During the second to last act, the Romanian player will face the winner between three-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia and French player Elsa Jacquemot.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.