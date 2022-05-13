Ana Bogdan qualifies for semifinal of WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, in Paris

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified on Friday for the semifinal of the 92,742-euro WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, after defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres reports.

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, world No. 95) obtained a clear victory, in an hour and 33 minutes, after 5-1 in the second set.Ana Bogdan bested Frech (24 years old, world No. 87) during their prior encounter, in 2018, during the qualifiers in Montreal, 6-3, 4-1 (Frech forfeited).Frech is the second Polish player that lost to Ana Bogdan during the event in Paris, after winning against Magda Linette, No. 2 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-0.Ana Bogdan ensured a cheque worth 4,848 euors and 57 WTA points.During the second to last act, the Romanian player will face the winner between three-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia and French player Elsa Jacquemot.