ANCOM: More than 20 million mobile Internet connections in Romania, in 2017; 4G connections, 34% jump

The number of 4G connections recorded in Romania in 2017 have reached 7.7 million, up 34 per cent from the previous year, while there were 20.3 million mobile Internet connections in general, down 1 per cent from the same interval, according to data presented on Tuesday by the head of the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), Sorin Grindeanu, on "Communications Day."

According to the ANCOM official, the number of 3G connections increased by 1 per cent in 2017, up to 8.6 million, compared with the figures recorded in 2016.With respect to the mobile telephony segment, there were 22.4 million "active" users recorded in Romania in the said interval (subscriptions plus "active" prepaid cards), down 2 per cent.Moreover, the number of subscriptions increased by 5 per cent, up to 12.1 million, out of which 9.1 million were individuals (+6 per cent) and 2.9 were legal persons (+1 per cent).Last year were recorded 10.3 prepaid cards (-9 per cent compared with 2016). Moreover, 54 of the total SIM cars were on subscription, and 46% prepaid.The statistics presented by the ANCOM head also showed that, last year, the total traffic of mobile telephony reached 69 billion minutes on voice, down 3 per cent compared with the data from 2016, while the number of SMS diminished by 14 per cent, down to 16 billion.The monthly average traffic per SIM in 2017 was of 254 minutes on voice (-1 per cent) and 58 SMSs (-12 per cent).At the same time, the telephone traffic distribution was divided as follows: to other mobile networks (off-net) - voice 33 per cent and SMS 27 per cent, respectively in their own mobile (on-net) - 58 per cent voice and 72 per cent SMS.On the roaming traffic segment, ANCOM data shows that, following the application of the Roam like at home Regulation, as of June 15, 2017, 1.5 billion calls were made, up 196 per cent from 2016, while the number of calls received was 2.9 billion, which means a 81 per cent jump.At the same time, there was recorded a 58 per cent increase in the number of SMSs, up to 238 million, while the data segment accounted for 5,811 TB (plus 501 per cent).Telecommunications field and government representatives are participating on Tuesday in the 22nd edition of the Communications Day event.The event hosts panel discussions with the major telecom operators in Romania as well as with global equipment manufacturers, as well as three workshops that will address topics such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart City, or the EU Personal Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).