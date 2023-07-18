 
     
Andreea Prisacariu and Anca Todoni qualify for round of 16 at BCR Iasi Open

Andreea Prisăcariu

Andreea Prisacariu and Anca Todoni qualify for round of 16 at BCR Iasi Open.

Romanian tennis players Andreea Prisacariu and Anca Todoni qualified on Monday for the final round of the BCR Iasi Open (WTA 125) tournament, featuring total prizes of 100,000 euros, told Agerpres.

Prisacariu (23 years old, world No. 339), who received a wildcard, defeated Oana Gavrila (25 years old, world No. 478) 6-2, 6-3 after one hour and 36 minutes.

Prisacariu is now 3-2 in head-to-head matches with Oana Gavrila, who entered the main singles draw as a "lucky loser".

Prisacariu was originally scheduled to face Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk, but the latter withdrew from the competition due to injury.

In another match, Anca Todoni (18, world No. 472) managed a 6-4, 6-4 win over Greek Despina Papamichail (30, world No. 201), prevailing after one hour and 35 minutes.

The two Romanians have secured checks of 1,740 euros and 15 WTA points each. Prisacariu will play in the round of 16 against Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, No. 8 seed, and Todoni will face Swiss Jil Teichmann, No. 6 seed.

