Another hostage with dual Israeli and Romanian citizenship dead in Gaza Strip

Doliu

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday the death of another person with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, hostage in the Gaza Strip.

''Further to the clarifications sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, we inform that the Israeli authorities have told about the death of a person with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, hostage in the Gaza Strip," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, two other people with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, are still hostages in the Gaza Strip, context in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the need to release all hostages in the Gaza Strip.

