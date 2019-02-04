 
     
ANRE: All energy producers will have to supply electricity to population with a regulated profit of 5 pct

energie electrică

All energy producers will have to supply electricity to population for a regulated price to ensure them a 5 per cent profit of justified costs, according to Order No. 10/2019 of the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE), published in the Official Journal.

ANRE kept the provision according to which Hidrolectrica and Nuclearelectrica must deliver up to 65 per cent of their output, under a regulated regime, but specified it won't happened this year.

The regulatory committee of the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE) on Friday approved the order regarding the methodology for establishing the price for the electricity sold to producers based on regulated agreements and the quantities of electricity recorded in the regulated agreement concluded by the producers with the final suppliers, according to Government Emergency Ordinance 114/2018.

"The methodology is part of the regulatory package applicable in the period March 1, 2019 - February 28, 2022, with the objective of ensuring supply of electricity to households clients of the final suppliers, under the regulated conditions. (...) The application of the provisions of the Methodology won't lead to increases in prices for electricity provided to the final household consumers who choose supply under a regulated regime in the period 01.03.2019-28.07.2022," according to an ANRE release.

