Anti-graft prosecutors conducting searches at Bucharest District 3 City Hall

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Wednesday conducted searches in Bucharest City and the county of Ilfov in a case related to the issuance of administrative documents by the public administration, told Agerpres.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that searches included Bucharest District 3 City Hall.

According to a DNA press statement, on Wednesday after getting a warrant, house searches were conducted in 17 locations in Bucharest and Ilfov County, including the main offices of a public institution. The remaining locations are residences of individuals or headquarters of commercial companies.

"Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate - the Section for Combatting Crimes Related to Corruption are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions over the commission of criminal offences related to corruption in 2015-2021, in connection with the issuance of administrative documents by the public administration," according to DNA.