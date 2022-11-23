Anti-graft prosecutors execute 160 search warrants in RON-58 million fraud case

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Wednesday executed more than 160 search warrants in Bucharest and seven counties, in a RON-58 million case of corruption and customs offences, told Agerpres.

According to DNA, the searches take place in 162 locations. Among them was a public institution, private residences of individuals and registered offices of commercial companies located in the counties of Iasi, Suceava, Botosani, Ilfov, Ialomita, Arad, Sibiu, and the city of Bucharest.

"DNA's Iasi Service prosecutors are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding the commission of corruption and related offences, customs offences (with an estimated fraud size at this moment of approximately RON 58 million of lei) and tax evasion, committed between January and now.

In this case, DNA is assisted by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, the General Anti-Tax Fraud Directorate, the Romanian Customs Authority, as well as the Iasi Gendarmerie Inspectorate, the Bucharest Gendarmerie Special Operation Brigade, and the Bacau Mobile Gendarmerie Brigade.