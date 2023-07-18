Any kind of necessary fiscal change must be made from January 1, 2024 (SMEs Council chairman)

The President of the National Council of Small and Medium Enterprises in Romania (CNIMMR), Florin Jianu, declared on Tuesday that any kind of fiscal change must be made from January 1, 2024, and the Government must set the first example in this regard balancing the state budget and, above all, expenses.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu held consultations, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of the CNIMMR and the Concordia Employers' Confederation.

"What we requested, together with our partners, was stability and predictability. Any kind of necessary fiscal change must be made from January 1, 2024. This is the message we sent. Then, the Government must set the first example in what it means to balance the state budget and, above all, the expenses. I said some very clear things about the European funds. From the period 2021 - 2027, until this moment, not a single euro has been spent. 490 were promised calls in the amount of 36.8 billion euros and not a single euro was spent. Still, agencies are created, still there are jobs at the state budget. However, what we requested from the private sector was equity," Jianu said at the end of the discussions.

For his part, the president of the Concordia Employers' Confederation, Dan Sucu, stated that the recommendation made to the governors is to work together in order to find the best solutions.

Jianu and Sucu emphasized that they expect the Government to inform the business milieu of the measures it intends to adopt, noting that they have received assurances in this regard.

"I think that the Government must come out, first of all, and say what are the assumed measures that it proposes to the business milieu. Together with our partners, we requested that these measures be sent to us as well, to be accompanied by analyzes of impact and we must respond accordingly to these measures. (...) I received a lot of questions from the public space and I would not like to comment precisely on one measure or another, because we had an inflation of measures, a lot of questions with regard to one measure or another", explained Florin Jianu.

For his part, Dan Sucu added that the request of the representatives of the business milieu was to be presented with a clear list of measures from the Government. AGERPRES