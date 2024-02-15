Application period of program to attract investments in production of audiovisual works-extended until end of 2026 (CultMin)

The period of application of the program to attract investments in the production of audiovisual works on the territory of Romania will extend until the end of 2026, with a new call for projects to be opened in April 2024, the Minister of Culture, Raluca, announced on Thursday Turkish.

"Based on the analysis of the projects submitted in the past sessions, we determined that, in the period 2018 - 2020, direct investments in film production and related fields of almost 100 million euros were attracted to Romania. By extending the period of application of this program and by modernizing the financing structure, we aim for Romania to become the best production destination in Eastern Europe and to attract, in the period 2024 - 2026, direct investments estimated to exceed 380 million euros," Turcan wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

She specified that she proposed restructuring the stages of analysis and approval of financing, so that only films that start production on the territory of our country are financed, thus achieving the most efficient allocation of the remaining budget."We have to recognize that the functioning of this program is essential for maintaining Romania in the film production industry and for remedying the consequences of the administrative blockade from 2019-2023, which determined international partners and exceptional Romanian professionals to turn to other territories. It is not enough to be proud of the fact that Romanian professionals and artists are recognized through international awards and nominations, it is essential to ensure them normal conditions to carry out their activities here, in their country," Raluca Turcan added.The Minister of Culture also mentioned that the start of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is "an extraordinary moment" to announce the intention to open the 2024 session of this program."I believe that the start of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival is an extraordinary moment to reassure international partners of Romania's firm commitment to the restart of this program and to announce the intention to open the 2024 session in April , in an improved format," Turcan pointed out.