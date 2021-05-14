 
     
Approximately 150 tons of illegal waste, returned to Bulgaria

The border police from southeastern Vama Veche, Constanta County, together with workers from the Constanta Coast Guard, have discovered, on Friday, in 5 trucks arrived from Bulgaria, approximately 150 tons of non-compliant span type waste.

On Friday, at the Vama Veche border point, Constanta County, 5 trucks arrived at the entry point, loaded with metallic waste from Bulgaria, for a company in the county of northwestern Salaj, the Coast Guard informs.

Upon verifying the documents, the border police noticed that the transported goods, approximately 150 tons of span type waste, are non-compliant, which is why the workers of the County Commissioner of the Constanta Coast Guard did not allow the trucks to enter Romania's territory, hence they were sent back to Bulgaria, reports agerpres.

