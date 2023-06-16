Arad border policemen appredend 48 foreigners hiding in a truck, at the border

Border policemen within the Nadlac II apprehended on Friday a number of 48 people from Nepal, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan, who were attempting to illegally cross the border hiding in a truck carrying glasses.

The driver of the truck, who is a Turkish citizen, transported the goods on Turkey-the Netherlands route.

"Based on the risk profile, a thorough check of the means of transport was conducted and the border policemen discovered 48 foreign citizens in the cargo compartment. The persons in question were taken in to the border police headquarters for investigation. Within the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens from Nepal, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan who intended to cross the border fraudulently to reach Western European countries," the Arad Border Police conveyed.

The driver has been placed under investigation for migrant trafficking, while the clandestine travelers are under investigations for fraudulent attempt to cross the state border. AGERPRES