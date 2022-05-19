Arad: Over 20 migrants found hidden in trucks loaded with auto parts

23 migrants from Turkey and Bangladesh, who were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in a truck loaded with auto parts, were discovered by the Arad Border Police on Thursday.

The truck, verified at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, was driven by a 29 year old Romanian citizen, who was transporting auto parts on the Romania-Austria route, according to the cargo manifest."Based on risk analysis, the police thoroughly examined the means of transportation. Thus, 23 foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and transported to the Border Police headquarters for investigations. The border police established that from the 23 citizens, 16 were citizens from Bangladesh, and the other 7 from turkey, their ages being between 19 and 40," the Arad Border Police informed.It was established that most of the migrants entered our country legally, based on their valid documents and intended to illegally reach a state from the Schengen Area.The border police are carrying out investigations for illegally crossing state border and migrant trafficking.AGERPRES