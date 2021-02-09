As of February 9, Romania receives 1,236,449 COVID-19 vaccine doses, distributes 981,610

As of February 9, Romania received 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which 981,610 were distributed, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"A total of 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine were received as of February 9, of which 981,610 were distributed. At present, the existing stockpile is about 254,839 doses. The total number of the Pfizer/BioNTech doses received as of February 9 is standing at 1,076,849; the current stockpile of it is approximately 170,879. I want to remind you that another 35,100 doses will arrive probably this evening or tomorrow morning at the latest for the Timisoara and Cluj regional storage centres that could not arrive due to bad weather in Germany," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

He added that as of February 9, 78,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine was received.

"The existing stockpile at the moment is 37,460 doses," Gheorghita said.

A total of 81,600 doses were received from AstraZeneca in one batch, with 81,000 doses already distributed to regional storage centres, he added.

"It is estimated that on February 12, another 92,400 doses will arrive in Romania from AstraZeneca," said Gheorghita.