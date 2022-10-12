ASE ranks 1st in Romania in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

The Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE ) is for the fourth consecutive time first in Romania according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2023 edition, and it is the only Romanian university for the second consecutive year in the top 600 worldwide, told Agerpres.

According to ASE, it is ranked among the best 600 of the 1,799 universities in the world assessed for the 2023 edition and it also ranks 48th in terms of citations, worldwide.

"ASE thus continues its upward trajectory in the academic ranking of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 (THE WUR), a performance that honours its academic community. The international results of ASE are the outcome of notable efforts of all members of the academic community," says ASE.

Produced by the British magazine Times Higher Education (THE) since 2004, the ranking focuses on research excellence on a global scale, evaluating universities in terms of tracking 13 performance indicators, grouped in four areas: teaching activity, research activity, transfer of knowledge towards the socio-economic environment and the international perspective.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Out on October 12, this year's edition is available on https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2023/world-ranking.